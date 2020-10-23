PM Modi In Bihar Election Rally: Top 10 Quotes

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA government will retain power in state. Some people are trying to spread rumours to suggest that some new power is emerging, but people of Bihar are not going to be fooled.

People in the state have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar ''Bimaru'' will not be allowed to return.

The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state.

The NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people (opposition parties) say they will bring it back if they come to power. After making such statements they dare to ask for votes from Bihar? Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country?

NDA government has given priority to the poor in the time of coronavirus. At a place where poor's ration was looted inside the shops, we are delivering ration to their homes. Where the money meant for the poor went into corruption, this government was able to organise free food for families in the middle of the pandemic.

We are working for the poor and downtrodden. We have extended the reservation for Dalit and OBCs for the next 10 years. Apart from this, economically backward among the upper caste will also get reservation.

NDA government under Nitish Kumar in Bihar is necessary to strengthen resolve of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. In Galwan Valley, jawans from Bihar died for the country. Even in Pulwama, sons of Bihar lost their lives, we bow to them.

Bihar recently lost its two sons who have served the people for their entire life. I pay my tributes to (LJP leader) Rama Vilas Paswan ji, who worked for the poor and dalit and stayed with me till his last time. Also, like him, (former RJD leader) Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, worked for the poor.