Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi First Rallies In Bihar Today

With campaigning for the Bihar elections in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in the state today for their respective coalitions. Organisers from both sides assured that adequate safety measures were being taken for the events amid concerns about growing coronavirus infections.
PM Modi will address three rallies - at Dehri-on Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur -- to seek votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state. Mr Kumar is expected to join PM Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur, news agency PTI reported.
Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi is also set to hit the ground for the three-phase elections which begin next Wednesday. He will address two rallies at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.
Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.
Here are the Updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:
'तुम्हारे दावों में बिहार का मौसम गुलाबी है- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 23, 2020
मगर ये आंकड़े झूठे हैं ये दावा किताबी है।'
कोरोना हो या बेरोज़गारी, झूठे आँकड़ों से पूरा देश परेशान है।
आज बिहार में आपके बीच रहूँगा। आइए, इस झूठ और कुशासन से पीछा छुड़ाएँ।
Bihar Assembly Elections- Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020
The Ultimate Poll Promise Jumla :
Free vaccine against COVID-19 for residents of Bihar
No vaccine in sight
But why for Bihar residents only ?
Are residents of other states not residents of India ?
Election Commission should step in
आशा है प्रधानमंत्री जी आज बिहारवासियों को बतायेंगे कि शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य,नौकरी,रोजगार, कृषि,उद्योग जैसे क्षेत्रों में बिहार 15 वर्षों से JDU-BJP सरकार के बावजूद भी राष्ट्रीय औसत के सबसे निम्नतम स्तर पर क्यों है?40 में से 39 MP देने वाले बिहार को NDA ने बेरोजगारी के सिवाय क्या दिया?- Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 23, 2020
Bihar: Preparations underway at Biada Maidan in Sasaram, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today. #BiharElections2020pic.twitter.com/L8bnmTcZZF- ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020