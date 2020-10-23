Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi First Rallies In Bihar Today

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government.

With campaigning for the Bihar elections in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in the state today for their respective coalitions. Organisers from both sides assured that adequate safety measures were being taken for the events amid concerns about growing coronavirus infections.

PM Modi will address three rallies - at Dehri-on Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur -- to seek votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state. Mr Kumar is expected to join PM Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur, news agency PTI reported.

Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi is also set to hit the ground for the three-phase elections which begin next Wednesday. He will address two rallies at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out the BJP government and says whether it is coronavirus or unemployment, the whole country is troubled by false statistics.

मगर ये आंकड़े झूठे हैं ये दावा किताबी है।'



कोरोना हो या बेरोज़गारी, झूठे आँकड़ों से पूरा देश परेशान है।



- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 23, 2020

The Ultimate Poll Promise Jumla :



Free vaccine against COVID-19 for residents of Bihar



No vaccine in sight



But why for Bihar residents only ?



Are residents of other states not residents of India ?



- Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at the BJP over its promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar.

- Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 23, 2020 Hope the Prime Minister will tell the people of Bihar today that in areas like education, health, jobs, employment, agriculture, industry, why Bihar is at the lowest level of national average despite the JDU-BJP government for 15 years? What did the state, that gave 39 out of 40 MPs to the NDA, get in return except unemployment?

Oct 23, 2020 09:39 (IST) Today PM Modi will address his first rally for #Biharpolls. He is very fond of Bihar. PM Modi's rallies will help NDA to successfully create a new wave in this election season: Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

The BJP's "free coronavirus vaccination for all" promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an "appalling" attempt to use the vaccine for its political agenda. Read Here