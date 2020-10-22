"Free Vaccine Only In Bihar?": BJP Faces Questions Over Poll Promise

Bihar election 2020: BJP has promised free Covid vaccination to all in its poll manisfesto.

The ruling BJP's "free coronavirus vaccination for all" promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become controversial with questions raised about the use of a vaccine for a political agenda.

"As soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, announcing the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar election.

There is a global race to produce a coronavirus vaccine and trials are on in many countries, including India.

This is the first time that a vaccine, especially one that is work in progress, is a part of any election manifesto.

"What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine?" - tweeted Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), raising a question that many flagged on social media.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey, who is currently in Bihar, also faced the question. "The corona vaccine is being made across the world. When it is ready, we have prepared an elaborate plan on distributing the vaccine, who will be given preference etc...Every state will be given free coronavirus vaccine," the minister told reporters.

The clarification failed to stop the deluge of criticism on social media, with some using the hashtag #vaccineelectionism.

Congress's Jaiveer Shergill tweeted: "BJP would be the only political party in the world which thinks Covid Vaccine is an election lollipop instead of life saving measure to be administered as matter of right & not matter of conditional political privilege - BJP vicious mentality needs cure along with Covid."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called it blatant populism. "Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears," the former J&K chief minister wrote.

Attempting to tackle the attacks, Amit Malviya of the BJP's IT cell posted: "BJP's manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state governments to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple."

The government has so far not answered questions related to vaccine pricing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired several meetings on preparations for storage and distribution of vaccines.