PM Modi's 2 Takeaways From Sachin Tendulkar's Jammu And Kashmir Trip

Sachin Tendulkar shared small snippets of his J&K visit on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar where he praises the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Tendulkar and his family recently visited the Union Territory.

Expressing his delight, PM Modi wrote on X, “This is wonderful to see! Sachin Tendulkar's lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two - the importance of "make-in-India". Together, let's build a viksit and aatmanirbhar Bharat!”

Sachin Tendulkar shared glimpses of his snowy holiday in Gulmarg and other parts of Kashmir with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Writing about his experience on X, Mr Tendulkar said, “Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality.”

Echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip.”

He continued, “The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of "make-in-India, make for the world". They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu and Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia.”

Sachin Tendulkar began his trip with Gulmarg where he visited a cricket bat manufacturer in South Kashmir's Sangam area. From there, he went to Pahalgam, where he stayed at the Pine and Peak Hotel. Engaging with soldiers at the Kaman Post near Aman Setu, Mr Tendulkar played a cricket match with them and the locals on a road in Uri.

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!



It was a pleasure meeting you. pic.twitter.com/oouk55lDkw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2024

During his visit, Mr Tendulkar also met Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team, and gifted him a signed bat.