PM Modi Greets People On Diwali, To Spend Festival With Army: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the occasion of Diwali." The prime minister is visiting Kedarnath today to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine and review Kedarpur. He is expected to inspect the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri, news agency PTI reported.
Like every year, PM Modi is expected to celebrate the festival with Army jawans.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital, which is already poor, is expected to deteriorate further as the people burst crackers to celebrate the festival. At 6 am, the air quality was recorded at "poor" category".
Here are the LIVE updates on Diwali celebrations:
DELHI-AQI: 273- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 7, 2018
Cat: Poor
Advice: Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure
07Nov 6AM
Wishing all fellow citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali. May the Festival of Lights illuminate every home and every family, in our country and across our shared planet #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2018
दीपावली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकाश का यह पावन पर्व सबके जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर लाए।- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018
Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail!