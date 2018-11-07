PM Modi Greets People On Diwali, To Spend Festival With Army: Live Updates

Diwali 2018: Like every year, PM Modi is expected to celebrate the festival with Army jawans

All India | Updated: November 07, 2018 08:16 IST
PM Modi had spent his fourth Diwali in office with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the occasion of Diwali." The prime minister is visiting Kedarnath today to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine and review Kedarpur. He is expected to inspect the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri, news agency PTI reported.

Like every year, PM Modi is expected to celebrate the festival with Army jawans.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital, which is already poor, is expected to deteriorate further as the people burst crackers to celebrate the festival. At 6 am, the air quality was recorded at "poor" category".

Here are the LIVE updates on Diwali celebrations:


Nov 07, 2018
08:16 (IST)
This year, PM Modi would offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine on Diwali.

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, PM Modi had spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans.

In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit had coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The next year, PM Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP personnel at a border outpost.

He had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
Nov 07, 2018
08:05 (IST)
Nov 07, 2018
08:04 (IST)

A new Guinness World Record was set in Ayodhya, the centre of Yogi Adityanath's grand Diwali celebrations, with 3 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the banks of river Sarayu.

Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, made the announcement that the record was created at the 'Deepotsav' event. "A total of 3,01,152 diyas were lit up simultaneously for five minutes, which is a new record," Mr Nath said in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

The target was to light 3.35 lakh diyas on both sides of ghats at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. Last year, 1.75 lakh diyas were lit during Diwali celebrations.
Nov 07, 2018
07:58 (IST)
Today morning, the air quality was rated "poor"
Nov 07, 2018
07:58 (IST)
Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate to 'severe plus emergency' category after Diwali on November 8 even if "partial toxic crackers" are burned compared to last year, the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.
Nov 07, 2018
07:49 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: 


Nov 07, 2018
07:48 (IST)

Like every year, the prime minister said he would celebrate Diwali with Army jawans and share pictures of his experience.

Responding to Diwali greetings from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi said, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."
Nov 07, 2018
07:47 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi greeted people early this morning.


