PM Modi Greets Nation On Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to greet the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal.

"Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti which is full of colors of nature, tradition and culture," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet was followed with another greeting for Magh Bihu, which is mainly celebrated in Assam.

Best wishes on the special occasion of Magh Bihu.

PM Modi wished everyone "abundant prosperity and good health" as he extended his greetings for Pongal.

"Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone'' lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while ''Magh Bihu'' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family.