'Meeting Friends Always A Delight': PM Modi On Selfie With Giorgia Meloni

PM Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to a selfie taken by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the prime minister said that "meeting friends is always a delight".

Meeting friends is always a delight. https://t.co/4PWqZZaDKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

Ms Meloni had posted a selfie with PM Modi on Friday and captioned it "good friends at COP28" with "#Melodi".

PM Modi on Friday also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President RT Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among other leaders.

He had a packed day-long schedule as he addressed the four sessions at the UN climate change conference.

"Thank you, Dubai! It's been a productive COP28 Summit. Let's all keep working together for a better planet," the prime minister said on X as he wrapped up his trip to the United Arab Emirates.

He also shared a video highlighting the key moments of his visit.

Thank you, Dubai! It's been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let's all keep working together for a better planet. pic.twitter.com/xpQLQJBmQk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

COP28 climate talks

The main task at COP28 was a first-time assessment of countries' progress towards meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal of limiting the global temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, while aiming for 1.5C.

The COP or the Conference of the Parties meets every year, unless the members decide otherwise.

The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany in 1995.