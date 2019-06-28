PM, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe Focus On Indo-Pacific During Trilateral Meet

Japan's Shinzo Abe, US' Donald Trump, and PM Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a "productive" trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity, and infrastructure development ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit in Osaka.

The trilateral meeting between the leaders was the second Japan-America-India or JAI meeting. The discussion focused on how the three countries can work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, PM Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and working together to build upon this new concept, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said shortly after the meeting.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," PM Modi tweeted later.

"2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable & rule-based Indo-Pacific region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

Later, the prime minister met Donald Trump separately for a discussion on trade and defence.

On Thursday, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit. Later in the day PM Modi will also be attending the Russia-India-China or RIC meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meet.

PM Modi is attending his sixth G20 Summit.



