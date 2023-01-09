PM Modi 'Deeply Concerned' About Brazil Riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed concern on the riots in Brazil and extended support to government authorities, underlining that "democratic traditions must be respected by everyone".

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," he tweeted, tagging Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Prime Minister's response came hours after hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro raided the national Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. President Lula has condemned the riots as a "fascist" attack. Bolsonaro has denied any role in the violence and condemned the "pillaging and invasions".

Leftist leader Lula, 77, took office a week ago after beating Bolsonaro in Brazil's bitterly divisive October elections. Hardline Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting outside army bases, calling for a military intervention to stop Lula from taking power since he defeated Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has rejected President Lula's "baseless" accusations that he incited the riots. Writing on Twitter, the ex-president -- who left Brazil for the US state of Florida -- also defended the right to "peaceful protests".