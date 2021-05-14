COVID-19 Rapidly Spreading In Rural Areas: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi warned against the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in rural areas, as he urged citizens to take precautions, wear masks and maintain social distance to check spread disease that has claimed at least 2.6 lakh lives.

The government, he said, is working on "war footing" to control the second wave of infections, and is setting up new hospitals and oxygen generating plants while augmenting supplies of medicines and vaccines.

He asked states to crack down on black marketing of medicines and other essential items.

"I want to warn you about corona. This pandemic is spreading fast in rural villages. Every government is taking efforts to stop this. Awareness about this among rural people and cooperation of the panchayat institutes are equally important.

"You have never disappointed the nation. We hope this time too, to protect yourself and family from COVID, all necessary precautions are taken. Wearing mask properly and regularly is important," PM Modi said.

The PM was speaking at the release of the 8th installment of financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme via video conference here.

PM Modi urged farmers to be aware of this "invisible enemy" and take precautions and timely medication. He asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and undergo testing if there are any symptoms.

The PM asked farmers not to take COVID-19 symptoms like cold and fever lightly. "Get the test done, isolate yourself and start the medication on time."

After vaccination too, people should not forget to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour, he added.

Facing the world's worst health crisis, India reported more than 3 lakh daily infections for 22 consecutive days.

With 3,43,144 new infections over the last 24 hours, the tally of total cases crossed 2.4 crore. With 4,000 deaths, the count now stands at 2,62,317, since the pandemic first struck India more than a year ago.