Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian athletes especially women for their "excellent performances" at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG).Appreciating table tennis player Manika Batra's performance, PM Modi, in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", said that she won medals in every events she participated in."Our women athletes have made us proud during this year's Commonwealth Games," the Prime Minister said.PM Modi appreciated women athletes for their stellar performance. PM Modi also congratulated all the members of India's wrestling team for winning medal in the events.He said that players lived up to "our expectations" and went on a medal winning spree.