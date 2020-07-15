PM Modi Congratulates CBSE 10, 12 Students On Results With A Message

PM Modi followed up the good wishes with a message for those who were not satisfied with their results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Class 10 and 12 students for successfully passing their CBSE examinations. The class 10 results were declared this morning while class 12 results were announced on Monday.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

He followed up the good wishes with a message for those who were not satisfied with their results.

"For those who aren't happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn't define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!" he said.

The tweets were liked and retweeted thousands of times within minutes.

The CBSE examination results were declared today without a prior notice, a format it also followed for class 12 results. CBSE does not award marks and percentage for class 10 and instead uses grading system to mark performance of a student.

The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 this year stood at 88.78 per cent while 91.46 per cent students passed Class 10.

Wishes poured in for students on social media for their results.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had tweeted on Tuesday: "I am overwhelmed to see the outstanding results of Class XII CBSE board examinations. Congratulating Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi West, and Delhi East for achieving the highest results across India."