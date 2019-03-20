'Personal Abuse,' Says BJP, As Congress Leaders Roast PM Modi's Blog

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress in a blog post on Wednesday.

The BJP on Wednesday tore into the Congress after its leaders attacked the Prime Minister for a blog post that painted the party as dynastic. In a post on his website, the Prime Minister said that in 2014, people of the country voted decisively for "honesty over dynasty". Alleging that the Congress didn't believe in internal democracy, he said that if a leader wanted to head the party, he or she would be "shunted out". He also alleged that the Congress saw the defence sector as a source of income.

Lashing out at the Prime Minister for the comments, Congress leader Tariq Anwar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "A person who does not have a progeny cannot take the legacy of the dynasty forward. Modi ji does not have a successor in the family, which is why he is making such comments."

In a video tweeted by the BJP, his colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad concurred. "Those who don't have descendants what else will they do?"

Condemning the statements, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said "The kind of abusive attack the opposition has launched on PM Modi for his comments is derogatory."

Calling these just tactics to change the discourse, Mr Prasad said: "I would like to tell them that the all 130 crore Indians are part of Modi's family."

Jinka vansh nahi woh kya karenge? : Ghulam Nabi Azad.



PM Modi writes one blog highlighting how dynastic politics has undermined democracy and its institutions in India and Congress leaders start hurling disgusting personal abuses at him and his family lineage! pic.twitter.com/8E0oWaFduH - BJP (@BJP4India) March 20, 2019

The BJP tweeted: "PM Modi writes one blog highlighting how dynastic politics has undermined democracy and its institutions in India and Congress leaders start hurling disgusting personal abuses at him and his family lineage!"

Political discourse in country has grown increasingly shrill ahead of the national elections, just three weeks away. In the past, PM Modi himself has made attacks against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Last month, after the PM targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his son, the Telugu Desam Party leader had warned "personal attacks will beget personal attacks".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.