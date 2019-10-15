'Shocked': PM Modi Blasts Congress Over Team Meeting Jeremy Corbyn In UK

These people (Congress) are questioning this decision, going abroad, asking for help, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a scathing attack said he was "shocked" over the meeting between representatives of Congress's UK chapter with Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi asked the party to clarify their stand on Article 370 that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today the whole country is seeing that those people whose interests have been hurt by this decision, are shocked and stunned. These people are questioning this decision, going abroad and asking for help. I am shocked by this," he said at a public rally.

The controversy broke out last week after Mr Corbyn tweeted a picture of his meeting with members of Indian Overseas Congress UK who he said discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir". The BJP had hit out at the Congress, terming it as "appalling" and said that "India will give a befitting reply to the Congress for these shameful shenanigans."

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Congress UK hit back at the "malicious" statement by the BJP, which it said was "another attempt to distract people from their failures." It clarified that they met Jeremy Corbyn and expressed concern and condemned the Kashmir resolution passed at the Labour Party annual conference.

