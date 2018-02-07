"You Divided Nation For Selfish gains": PM Modi Targets Congress PM Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha included several barbs at Rahul Gandhi, whose recent elevation as Congress president the Prime Minister described as a "coronation, not an election."

PM Modi in parliament blames Congress for partition, says 'you divided the nation for selfish gains' New Delhi: Highlights PM Narendra Modi launches scathing attack on Congress in Parliament PM says, country is "still paying for the sins of the Congress" PM says, for petty gains, even 70 years ago, Congress divided the nation



"Don't lecture us on democracy. It was your party chief who tore up an ordinance and threw it in the faces of the media... It was your party chief who did not let young leaders get their points of view," the Prime Minister said, while replying to a motion of thanks on the President's address in parliament.



PM went on to say that "Out of 15 Congress committees, 12 chose Vallabhbhai Patel, 3 chose not to take any sides, and still, Vallabhbhai Patel was not allowed to lead the country. What sort of democracy was that? If Sardar Patel had become the prime minister, today a part of our beloved Kashmir would not have been under Pakistani occupation."



As he spoke in the Lok Sabha, opposition lawmakers continuously shouted slogans, attempting to disrupt the speech. The Prime Minister did not stop speaking, saying, "Your slogans can't drown my voice, I wish the opposition listened to me quietly." Rahul Gandhi was present in the house and was seen listening intently to the Prime Minister, at times gesturing quizzically.



PM Modi, taking on the opposition on a series of attacks they made on his government and its policies during their speeches in the discussion, said, "The country was partitioned, the seeds of poison was sown. You divided the country for electoral and petty gains...people are suffering even today."



He also criticised the manner in which the previous Congress-led central government handled the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. "When we speak of creating new states, we remember the manner in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee-ji created Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He showed how farsighted decision-making is done," he said. In contrast, the Congress "messed up" while dividing Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, adding, "They did it in a hurry, and without much thought or research."



He listed achievements of his government, saying, "When we compare the work done in three years of the NDA government to that done by the Congress overall...When we compare the facts, figures and numbers...well, what comparison are we even talking about? There is none. The Congress has failed the people miserably."



Reacting to PM Modi attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "He keeps taking about the Congress... yes, there is a place for it. You do it at a public rally, its perfectly fine, but not in parliament. Here you don't criticize or raise questions on the Congress, here you answer to the people of the country."



