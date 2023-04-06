PM To Address BJP On 44th Foundation Today, Wall-Writing Drive To Begin

Party president JP Nadda hoisted the BJP flag at the headquarters in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address top leaders and workers of the BJP today as the party marks its 44th foundation day with a grand event.

Party president JP Nadda hoisted the BJP flag at the headquarters in Delhi this morning. He took to Twitter this morning to pay tribute to functionaries of the BJP for their role in the party's journey.

"Best wishes on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 44th foundation day. I pay tribute to the functionaries for their sacrifice, hard work and selfless service that made the BJP the world's biggest party," Mr Nadda tweeted his Hindi. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is committed to service and the ideals of Antyodaya for nation building.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda hoists BJP flag on the occasion of BJP's Sthapna Diwas at BJP Central Office (Ext.) in New Delhi.#BJPSthapnaDiwashttps://t.co/biiidsKfV7 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023

The Prime Minister's address on the occasion will be aired live at over 10 lakh locations across the country.

The party will also launch a wall-writing drive as part of its mega campaign for the general election due next year. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters yesterday that party members will write slogans "Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar" and "Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" on walls in over 10.72 lakh places after BJP chief Nadda launches the exercise this noon.

Mr Chugh said the party will observe a "social justice week" from today to the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14. Under this initiative, the BJP will observe nationwide programmes to commemorate the the social reformer and architect of the Constitution.

The move to pay homage to the Dalit icon is also the BJP's outreach to the community ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The party will also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, another Dalit icon, on April 11.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980 after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party.