Allahabad High Court Adjourns Hearing Seeking Stay On PM Modi Biopic Release

The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned to next week the hearing on a plea seeking a stay on the release of a movie based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices PKS Baghel and Pankaj Bhatia adjourned the hearing till next Friday, citing that the Election Commission had already issued notices to the producers.

The plea is seeking a stay on the movie, 'PM Narendra Modi', till the general election ends.

The petitioner's contention was that the release of the movie at election time would influence voters.

Hence, the plea said, it is a violation of the model code of conduct. It was also alleged that release of the movie would affect the free and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha election.

The plea was filed by Sana Ullah Khan, the president of the Bhim Sena, an organisation in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad district.

'PM Narendra Modi' is set to release on April 5, six days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11.

