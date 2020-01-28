'Brought CAA To Correct Historical Injustice,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the citizenship law was brought to "correct a historical injustice, fulfil promise to minorities in neighbouring nations". Speaking at a rally of the National Cadet Corps in Delhi, he attacked political opponents who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "People who talk about the constitution had once thrown it in the bin," he said.

The Prime Minister spoke of the injustices made during partition, when a "line was drawn across India" that divided its people.