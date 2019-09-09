'Precious Treasure': PM At Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra's Farewell

PM Modi said Nripendra Misra is an officer who understands how India's democratic system works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted a farewell function for Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra, who had resigned from his post last month after a five-year-long stint as the top official of the central government. At an event at his official residence in Delhi, PM Modi called the officer a "precious treasure", commending his "hard working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant", a government said in a statement.

"We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi. He is an officer who understands how India's democratic system works and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch," PM Modi tweeted after the evening function.

Mr Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an "opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India", the statement said.

A UP cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, Mr Misra has been chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Telecom Secretary of India and Fertilisers Secretary.

When he joined the PM's office in 2014, he was given a cabinet rank. The rules of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) were amended so he could join the government again after retirement.

On June 11, after PM Modi began a second term after a huge election win, Mr Misra was reappointed Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Last month, PM Modi announced that Mr Misra didn't want to continue as the Principal Secretary.

"After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he had tweeted.

