Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Always Made India Proud, Says PM: Top 5 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today via video conferencing. PM Modi also released a postal stamp during the event. Last week, the media statement from the university had said that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, has "appealed to all concerned to keep the Centenary Programme above politics". The premier university has had a thorny relation with the BJP, whose leaders have repeatedly criticised the university students and even suggested that the name of the institution be changed.
Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU):
- We are heading to path where no one should be left behind because of religion. Everyone should be able to fulfill their dreams. Sabka saath sabka vikaas sabka vishwaas is the main theme of this focus.
- Wherever they may be, the alumni of this prestigious institution has always made India proud. It is not just the alumni and the students, but the contribution of each and every teacher over the last 100 years, since the start of this university.
- Recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the manner in which you set up facilities for check-ups, the manner in which you all helped those who needed it, as well as contributing significantly to the PM-CARES fund, all show your sincere intent towards working for the nation.
- At this prestigious university, if a student can imbibe her or his education in Urdu, so can they in Hindi, On one side one can get knowledge about Arabic, on the other so can we in Sanskrit. One on side you can learn the teachings of the Quran, while on the other, AMU teaches the teachings of the Gita and other scriptures too. This is what India is all about, and this institution functions every day on that principle.
- AMU has enriched the lives of millions in the last 100 years.