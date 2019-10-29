PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Greet Nation On Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj, which falls two days after Diwali, celebrates the brother-sister bond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj. "Greetings on the festival of Bhai-Dooj, the symbol of affection between brother and sister. (I wish) This sacred occasion further strengthens your relations," PM Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi.

A number of other ministers also took to Twitter to extend their greetings on the occasion. "Wishing you lots of love, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah was among the earliest who wished people on the auspicious occasion. "Lots of good wishes on Bhai Dooj," Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore wished a "happy and sweet" bonding for all the brothers and sisters. "May this festival of love and trust always keep the relationship of a brother and a sister, happy and sweet. Wishing all my brothers and sisters a very 'Happy Bhai Dooj'!"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rolled out a special travel scheme to mark the occasion.

Under the plan, women travelers will be given pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme.

"Pink Ticket... I send heartiest greetings on Bhai Dooj to all the sisters of the Delhi family. May you stay safe and progress... The country can progress only when women progress...," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

