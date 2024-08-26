PM, Amit Shah At Party Panel Meet To Decide On J&K Poll Candidates

The BJP is making an all-out effort to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress.

The BJP is hoping to win 66 of the 90 seats in the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, sources told NDTV after a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Sunday. The committee had met to finalise the party's candidates for the coming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir -- which is taking place after a decade. The final list of candidates is expected on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by other CEC members, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as they discussed the matter with party leaders from the Union Territory.

Last week, the local leaders had held a long meeting with Mr Nadda and Mr Shah, among others, to narrow down the list of probables. The meet also included a strategy session.

Like last time, the BJP is going into polls without any strong local pre-poll alliance. But sources said the party will extend support to regional parties and Independent candidates in the assembly polls, which will begin in September and will be held in three phases.

Earlier today, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the BJP over its comments on the Grand Old Party's alliance with Omar Abdullah's National Conference.

Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, Mr Surjewala pointed out that the BJP has partnered both National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in the past.

"Have we ever asked the BJP whom they will ally with? Then why is the BJP questioning us? Had the BJP not allied with the National Conference or PDP in the past? They did. When you have done this before, why are you questioning us about our alliance?" ANI quoted Mr Surjewala as saying.

In the 2014 election, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats. It had formed government in alliance with the PDP, which collapsed in 2018, after which the erstwhile state came under President's Rule. In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked and the state was split into two Union Territories.

The 90-member assembly of Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases -- September 18 and 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

The next BJP CEC meeting is scheduled for August 29 to strategise for Haryana polls. The BJP is facing a strong challenge from the Congress in Haryana, where it has been in power since 2014.