PM Modi Addresses Grand Finale Of Smart India Hackathon 2020: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon via video conferencing on Saturday.

The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, it said.

The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students, which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019. The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw participation of more than 4.5 lakh students.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from PM Modi's address: