PM Addresses Rally In Gujarat, Says Saddened By Surat Fire: Top Quotes

PM Narendra Modi speaks at Ahmedabad rally after winning national elections
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a huge rally at his hometown Ahmedabad after his landslide victory in the national elections. His party BJP swept the polls, decimating the Congress, and no other party could manage a single seat in Gujarat. PM Modi was the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014. This is the first rally the Prime Minister is addressing after the thumping win.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi at the Ahmedabad rally:
The fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief. The State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat.
I am coming back to the land that has nurtured me. I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond.
I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state's citizens have always been very special for me.
It is from the BJP office here in Khanpur that I learnt the Sanskars of a Sangathan. I remember coming among you all in 2012, after our party was blessed with the people's mandate.
We have to utilise these five years to solve issues of the common citizens. These have to be five years of all-round development. We have to further enhance India's position at the world stage
After sixth phase of polling itself I had said that it's 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But, the results are for everyone to see.
It is historic to see such a big mandate being given. The people had decided that they want a strong government again.
The vote in 2019 is a pro-incumbency vote and a positive vote. This big mandate brings big responsibilities. It is important to remain humble and grounded in the wake of such a massive win.
Within the first three days of campaigning I was convinced that the BJP or NDA aren't fighting the elections. The people of India are at the forefront of this campaign.
The coming five years have to be years of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Chetna.