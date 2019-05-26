PM Addresses Rally In Gujarat, Says Saddened By Surat Fire: Top Quotes

PM Narendra Modi speaks at Ahmedabad rally after winning national elections

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a huge rally at his hometown Ahmedabad after his landslide victory in the national elections. His party BJP swept the polls, decimating the Congress, and no other party could manage a single seat in Gujarat. PM Modi was the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014. This is the first rally the Prime Minister is addressing after the thumping win.