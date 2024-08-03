PM Modi's Old Pic With Elon Musk's Children Goes Viral, Billionaire Reacts

Damian, Kaiquot are Elon Musk's children with his first wife

Billionaire Elon Musk has reacted after an X user shared an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his children.

"Damian, Kaiquot," Musk wrote referring to the names of his children.

In the photograph, PM Modi is seen shaking hands with the two children. An smiling Elon Musk is also seen in the frame.

Damian, Kaiquot are Elon Musk's children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple had twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004. Two years later, in 2006, they had triplets, Kaia, Damian, and Saxon.

Elon Musk & his kids with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/1jH1DZXmXi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2024

Elon Musk has 11 children. Five with his first wife author Justine Musk, three with the musician Grimes, and three with Shivon Zilis.

In July 2022, the billionaire showed his support for large families, stating, "Bravo to big families" and shared his desire to have as many children as he can spend time with, and be a good father too. He also stated his concerns about declining birth rates, tweeting, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces, by far."

Now Elon Musk has reiterated his concerns, stating that many countries are already well below the "replacement rate" and that this trend is expected to continue. He stressed the importance of maintaining population levels, noting that 2.1 children per woman is considered the replacement rate and that the global average is expected to fall below this point soon.