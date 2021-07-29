Engineering Courses Will Be Taught In 5 Languages, Says PM: Highlights

PM Modi addresses the nation on completion of 1 year of New Education Policy (NEP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP) via video conferencing.

In his address, PM Modi said that the engineering courses will now be taught in 11 regional languages which will help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes.

"We have also developed a tool to translate Engineering courses in 11 regional languages. I congratulate students starting their education in regional languages. This will especially help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes," he said.

The NEP, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Modi, replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's Address On 1 Year Of New Education Policy: