'Hope It Furthers Spirit Of Peace': PM Modi Wishes Nation On Eid-Al-Adha

Devotees gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha as people from the Muslim community gathered at mosques across the country to offer prayers.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, is marked by by sacrificing an animal that is close to the devotees as they prove their devotion. Devotees then distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and also to the poor and the needy.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended Eid greetings on Twitter. "I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Id-ul-Zuha' The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity. #IdulZuha (sic)," he wrote.

