PM Visits Parliament Building Construction Site At Night, Inspects Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new parliament building in Delhi late this evening. PM Modi, clad in a white kurta churidar along with a safety helmet, was seen inspecting the work-in-progress.

This was the first time that the Prime Minister was visiting the site.

The main Central Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the Prime Minister and the Vice President. It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries' offices.