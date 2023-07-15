PM Modi UAE Visit Live Updates: PM Modi In Abu Dhabi For Day-Long Visit

PM Narendra Modi is in UAE for a day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE today after concluding his two-day visit to France where he held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. He was conferred with the country's highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

Energy, food security, and defence could very well be the focus areas during PM Modi's day-long visit and the two strategic partners will review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

PM Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly 30 percent of the country's population.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's UAE visit:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 15, 2023 11:16 (IST) All About India-UAE Ties

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly 30 per cent of the country's population. The number of resident Indian Nationals was estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per the UAE records

Jul 15, 2023 11:07 (IST) PM Modi Arrives In UAE On Day-Long State Visit

Jul 15, 2023 10:52 (IST) PM To Land In Abu Dhabi Shortly

Energy, food security, and defence could very well be the focus areas during PM Modi's day-long visit during which the two strategic partners will review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.