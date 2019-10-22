'Experienced, Efficient Organiser': PM Tweets Birthday Wish For Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah is "playing a valuable role in the government", PM tweeted today.

Home Minister Amit Shah is "contributing significantly in empowering and securing India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning as he tweeted birthday greetings for Mr Shah, who turns 55 today.

"I wish a very happy birthday to my colleague in the cabinet, Amit Shah, a hard-working, experienced, efficient organiser. Apart from playing a valuable role in the government, he is also contributing significantly in empowering and securing India. May god give him a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Born on October 22, 1964, Mr Shah has been leading the ruling BJP since 2014. During his tenure as the party chief, the BJP has become "the world's largest political party with over 10 crore registered members", according to Home Ministry's official website.

Mr Shah is "an avid cricket lover, a sports person himself and a voracious reader whose major interests are history and literature," says the website.

On his birthday, wishes poured in from his party colleagues who wished him a long life, praising him for his administrative skills.

"Indefatigable, hard-working, a skilled strategist and a cabinet colleague, a very happy birthday to @AmitShah. As the home minister of the country, he is working hard to strengthen internal security. I wish him long life and good health," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

"Union Home Minister and national president of world's largest party @BJP4India, skilled Strategist, Organizer of Hon. @AmitShah. Wish you a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and long life," Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote in Hindi.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji. You led BJP to incredible heights and made every karyakarta feel like a member of your family. Thank you for motivating all of us to work tirelessly irrespective of position!"

