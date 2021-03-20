PM Modi Tweets Best Wishes To Imran Khan For 'Speedy Recovery From Covid'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished a "speedy recovery" to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, who tested positive for the coronavirus today. "Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," he tweeted.

Pakistan's top health official, Faisal Sultan, today tweeted that Mr Khan was in self-isolation at home after testing positive for the virus.