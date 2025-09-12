PM Modi To Turn 75: A Decade Of His Landmark National Campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17. Over the past decade, he has led a range of national campaigns across health, sanitation, women's welfare, housing, and financial inclusion.

Here are ten key initiatives and how the Prime Minister has advanced them.

PM Modi's 10 Campaigns

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Mission)

Launched on 2 October 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission was one of PM Modi's first and most visible campaigns. It aimed to eliminate open defecation and improve sanitation across India. Over 100 million household toilets were constructed, and more than 6 lakh villages were declared open defecation-free.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on August 28, 2014, provided millions of unbanked Indians access to formal banking. It became the foundation of the government's JAM trinity, Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile, which enabled direct transfer of subsidies and welfare payments without leakages. By making basic savings accounts accessible to all, the scheme drastically expanded financial inclusion and gave poor households a platform to receive government benefits transparently.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Introduced on 22 January 2015, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao targeted the declining child sex ratio and promoted education for girls. PM Modi promoted the campaign across rallies and international forums.

Namami Gange Programme

The Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 to revive the Ganga River, which is both a cultural lifeline and a vital natural resource. The project focused on sewage treatment, pollution control, and community participation. It was linked to broader sanitation campaigns under Swachh Bharat, while initiatives like Gobar Dhan (converting waste into energy) were integrated. PM Modi said the programme was part of his vision for an environmentally sustainable India.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Under the banner of "Housing for All," the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana sought to provide affordable homes to urban and rural poor. It was launched in June 2015. Beneficiaries were given subsidies for construction and purchase, with a focus on women and marginalised communities. Recent efforts include reconstruction after natural disasters, such as floods in Punjab, and targeted housing assistance for tribal populations.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Launched on September 22, 2018, Ayushman Bharat, also called PM-JAY, became the world's largest government-funded health protection scheme, offering coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually. The scheme has facilitated over 7 crore free hospital admissions, significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure, and expanded access to critical surgeries and treatments. It also pushed India toward digital health reforms through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, creating digital health IDs for millions of citizens.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Ujjwala Yojana, introduced in May 2016, provided free LPG connections to women in below-poverty-line households, replacing hazardous firewood with cleaner cooking fuel. Over 9 crore connections have been distributed.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana

Introduced on 15th August 2023, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana shows PM Modi's focus on women's economic empowerment. The initiative encourages self-help groups (SHGs) to support women in achieving sustainable livelihoods, aiming for each woman to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually. Through skilling, entrepreneurship, and microfinance, the scheme seeks to make women active participants in India's rural economy, aligning with the broader goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

The PMMVY offers direct cash benefits to pregnant and lactating women, providing Rs 5,000 for the first live birth and additional incentives for second births if the child is a girl. The scheme was originally launched in 2010 and renamed in 2017.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Aimed at securing the future of the girl child, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana allows parents to open dedicated savings accounts for their daughters with high interest rates and tax benefits. It was launched in 2015 as part of the Beti Bachao framework.