PM Modi To Meet The Head Of Dawoodi Bohra Community In Indore

The visit to Madhya Pradesh is being seen as an attempt to give a stimulus to BJPs push to retain power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at a mosque in Indore on September 14, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, PM Modi will meet the head at Saifi Nagar mosque in Indore, where the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community will hold a 9-day religious discourse starting September 12.

The prime minister is likely to address members of the community gathered at the mosque after his meeting, they said.

However, the district administration has not received any intimation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the proposed address.

PM Modi's visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh is being seen by political pundits as an attempt to give a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) push to retain power in the state. Meanwhile, the state administration is working overtime to ensure strict security for the visit.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore Police Harinarayanchari Mishra said a total of 4,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city for the prime minister's visit and a strict vigil was being maintained.

