PM Modi To Launch Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Tomorrow, First For South

Vande Bharat trains are unique, given their speed and facilities, according to Indian Railways officials

A Vande Bharat train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. This will be the first semi-high speed train for South India and the fifth in the country.

Express trains currently running between Bengaluru and Chennai include Shatabdi Express, Brindavan Express, Double-Decker, Guwahati Express, Lalbagh Express, Chennai Express, Kaveri Express and Chennai Mail.

The Vande Bharat is unique given its speed and facilities, according to Indian Railways officials. They said the train would help cut travel time and offer a new travel experience to passengers.

"The train can travel at a maximum speed of 160km per hour. If run to full capacity, the train can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours," a railway official told PTI.

According to officials, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of the railways, has developed the train that has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, Global Positioning System (GPS)-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for internet connectivity, and comfortable seats.

The Vande Bharat's Executive Class coach has rotating chairs, the authorities said. "It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches," an officer added.

