PM Modi To Launch Election Campaign For 2019 Polls From Agra

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on January 4 to review preparations for PM Modi's visit.

All India | | Updated: January 02, 2019 15:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Launch Election Campaign For 2019 Polls From Agra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources feel Agra has proved lucky for the party


Agra: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA's election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Agra on January 9, according to party sources and MP Ram Shankar Katheria.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on January 4 to review preparations for PM Modi's visit.

PM Modi had addressed a huge election rally in November 2013 to kick-start the campaign for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with a Vijay Shankhnad rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground.

Before the state Assembly elections, PM Modi had addressed a Parivartan rally in Agra on November 20, 2016.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources feel Agra has proved lucky for the party which won nine Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM ModiAgra2019 polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Manohar ParrikarLive TVTamil NewsKolkata MetroHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew YearNew Year WishesSabarimalaUpcoming MoviesTata SkyDTH PlansVande MataramTata 45XRishabh PantHuawei Y9RRB JE

................................ Advertisement ................................