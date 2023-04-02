PM Modi To Inaugurate CBI's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations On Monday

The inauguration of the celebrations will take place in New Delhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on April 3, his office said on Sunday.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI on April 3 at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency's Twitter handle.

The CBI made its maiden appearance on Twitter in October last year during the Interpol General Assembly when a handle with the coveted blue tick was launched to propagate news about the event.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)