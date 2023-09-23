PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Trains Tomorrow

PM Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday that will help improve connectivity across 11 states. The new trains will be the fastest on the routes and will bring down travel time for passengers.

1. Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express train will boost connectivity between Udaipur and Jaipur. It will be about 30 minutes faster than the fastest train that currently operates along the route. This will be the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan. The other two are Jodhpur- Sabarmati and Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express.

2. Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express

The Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express train will connect the religious towns of Tirunelveli and Madurai with Chennai and provide faster travel for pilgrims. It is likely to reduce the travel time by over two hours. The train will leave from Tirunelveli Junction and reach Chennai with several stoppages including at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, and Tiruchirappalli.

3. Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express will run between Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Yeswantpur in Bengaluru with halts at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Dharamvaram stations. The train will have one Executive Class and seven Chair Car coaches with a seating capacity of 530 passengers.

4. Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat Express

This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be flagged off in Chennai by PM Modi on Sunday. The train will take the Renigunta route, providing connectivity to the Tirupati Pilgrimage centre. It will operate between Vijayawada and Chennai passing through Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

5. Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express

This new addition to the Vande Bharat fleet will connect Patna Junction in Bihar with Howrah in West Bengal. It will cover a distance of 532 km in 6 hours and 35 minutes. The train will have two-minute halts at Patna Saheb, Mokama, Luckeesarai Junction, Jasidih, Jamtara, Asansol, and Durgapur.

6. Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

The Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be the second Vande Bharat train of Kerala. It will reduce travel time by about three hours and cover 573 kms in seven hours and 55 minutes.

7. Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express

This train will depart Puri, Odisha, at 5 am and reach Rourkela at 12:45 pm the same day. While returning, the train will leave Rourkela at 2 pm and reach Puri at 9 pm. It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur City and Jharsuguda.

8. Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express

The Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week, except on Tuesday. It will be the fastest train to connect the capital cities of Jharkhand and West Bengal. It will leave Ranchi at 5:15 am and reach Howrah at 12: 20 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Howrah at 3:45 pm and reach Ranchibat 10:50 pm on the same day. It will have halts at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur.

9. Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

The Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train will cover 331 km in 4 hours and 40 minutes with five halts. It will leave Jamnagar at 5:30 and reach Ahmedabad at 10:10 am via Rajkot, Wankaner, Surendranagar, Viramgam, and Sabarmati.