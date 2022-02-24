PM Modi To Hold Meet This Evening On Ukraine Crisis

Russia-Ukraine crisis: MEA is holding high-level meetings to workout contingency plans. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials on Thursday evening to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, a government source told news agency Reuters.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said that special flights arranged to head to Kyiv to pick up Indian nationals were cancelled as the country's airspace was closed.

India is now looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens form Ukraine after an Air India flight turned back or Delhi due to the closed Ukrainian airspace.

Meanwhile, high-level meetings are being held at the Ministry of External Affairs to work out contingency plans and find alternate evacuation routes, said sources.

More Russian-speaking officials have been sent to India's embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine, sources in the MEA said.

The Indian embassy has also issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. Kyiv was among the cities targeted by Russia.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens "traveling to Kyiv, including those traveling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."