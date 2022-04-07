PM Modi To Go On A Two-Day Visit To Gujarat From April 19

PM Narendra Modi held three roadshows in Gujarat last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting April 19. This will be his second visit to Gujarat in the last two months. Elections are due in the state in December and the BJP is getting ready to seek another term in the state they have been ruling since 1995.

While there are no details about his programme yet, the state BJP earlier said the Prime Minister will visit the tribal-dominated Dahod area and was likely to speak at a rally.

PM Modi -- who served as the Chief Minister of the state before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014 -- had gone to Gujarat last on March 11, a day after the results of assembly elections in five states were declared. During his two-day visit, he held three roadshows -- a move seen as the unofficial beginning of the BJP's election campaign in the state.

In the last round of elections, the BJP retained all four states they ruled -- Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Punjab went to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is also trying to find a foothold in Gujarat.

AAP has claimed that an internal survey has found it could win around 58 of the 118 seats in the state. Dr Sandeep Pathak, AAP's Gujarat in-charge had said the people of rural Gujarat "are of the opinion that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP here".

"The Congress voters of rural Gujarat are voting for us. This is the case as on today. And I expect that as time passes (and polls come near) our tally will increase," Mr Pathak, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

In 2017, the BJP won 99 seats to 77 of Congress after a day-long topsy-turvy counting session. This time, the Congress is holding an Azadi Gaurav Yatra' from Sabarmati's Gandhi Ashram. While the yatra is meant to commemorate 75 years of Independence, it is also seen as the launch of the party's poll campaign in the state.