PM Modi To Girl Cadets At NCC Event: 'Nation Needs Your Bravery'

PM Modi felicitates NCC Cadets at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for helping the centre and state government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Be it the floods or any other calamity, the NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the coronavorus pandemic, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country. Their work is commendable," he said. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the NCC cadets for their discipline and dedication.

The Prime Minister was addressing the NCC Cadets rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on Friday.

Pointing out that there are immense possibilities for girls in NCC, PM Modi said, "There has been an increase in 35 per cent of girl cadets in NCC in the past few years. The nation needs your bravery and new opportunities are waiting for you. I see future officers in you."

"On August 15, last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around one lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Out of these, one third are girl cadets," PM Modi said.

The NCC posted pictures of cadets cleaning up the Rajpath after the Repiblic Day celebrations. "Rajpath Swachhata Abhiyan - 2021, NCC Cadets of Delhi Dte assisting in keeping Rajpath clean by setting personal example after Republic Day Parade, showcasing the theme "Clean India, Green India, Yeh Hai Mera Dream India", the NCC tweeted.

The NCC is a movement for the development of the youth of the country with an enormous potential for nation building. It provides opportunities to the youth for their all-round development. The NCC came into existence 16th July, 1948.