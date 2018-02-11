PM Modi To Address Indian Community in Dubai: Live Updates

PM Modi will interact with the Indian community at an event at the Dubai Opera House.

11:57 (IST) PM arrives at the Dubai Opera House to attend the community reception programme.

11:21 (IST) Prime Minister Modi at the Wahat Al Karama, UAE's war memorial dedicated to the soldiers to lost their lives in service.

A day after his historic visit to the Palestinian city of Ramallah where he met President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now in Dubai for the second leg of his three-nation visit. This is his second state visit to the UAE after August 2015. PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and was received by the Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks after which the two sides signed five agreements related to energy sector, railways, manpower and financial services. Buildings in Abu Dhabi, including the iconic Burj Khalifa were lit in the colours of the Indian flag to welcome PM Modi.The prime minister will attend a community event in Dubai this morning where he will interact with the Indian expatriates at the Dubai Opera House. He will then deliver a keynote address at the World Government Summit in the afternoon on the theme: 'Technology for development'. PM Modi is scheduled to leave for Muscat in the evening. Ahead of his four-day visit, the prime minister's office had called relations with Middle East and West Asia a priority for India.