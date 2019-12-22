PM Modi To Address Rally In Delhi Today Amid Citizenship Law Protests

The Delhi Police are in touch with the Special Protection Group for PM's security (File)

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.

Checking of vehicles has been stepped up on border areas to ensure that "unscrupulous" elements do not enter the national capital to disrupt the rally, sources said.

A multilevel security arrangement will be in place on Sunday, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security, they said.

The Delhi Police are in touch with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the security arrangements during the programme. The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.

In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally, which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.