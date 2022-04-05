PM Modi To Address Party Workers On BJP Foundation Day Tomorrow

PM Modi will address the foundation day via video conference at 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

PM Modi will address the foundation day via video conference at 10 am. It will be broadcasted live on all the social media handles of the party including its website and YouTube.

"Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join...," tweeted PM Modi.

The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker.

The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block level from April 6 to 14. "Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.

