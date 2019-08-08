PM Modi To Address Nation In Special All India Radio Broadcast At 4 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation at 4 pm in a special broadcast on national broadcaster All India Radio.

The Prime Minister's special address comes two days after the government's decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Soon after the bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmiri was passed in both houses of parliament, PM Modi said it was a "momentous occasion".

"Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!" he had tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir has been paralysed by an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's big move on Article 370 that gave special status to the state. As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

In a now-deleted tweet, All India Radio said PM Modi's speech will be available on Indraprashta, FM Rainbow and FM Gold channels.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27, ahead of the national election when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

PM Modi's address comes days before the customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.