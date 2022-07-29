PM Modi Speaks To UN Chief Over Death Of Indian Peacekeepers In Congo

PM Modi also underscored India's unwavering support for peace in Congo. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the attack on UN mission personnel in Congo, in which two Indian peacekeepers were killed, and called for an expeditious investigation to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the recent attack on the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), in which the two Indian peacekeepers were killed.

Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the two Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel as well as to the government and the people of India, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The UN secretary-general reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and promised all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation, it added.

PM Modi urged Guterres to ensure an expeditious investigation to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

He underscored India's abiding commitment to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2.5 lakh Indian peacekeepers having served under UN peacekeeping missions so far, the statement said.

It said 177 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping missions, the highest by any troop-contributing country.

PM Modi also underscored India's unwavering support to peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian soldiers are presently deployed at MONUSCO.

