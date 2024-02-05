"Congress Responsible For State Of Opposition Today": PM Modi's Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ripped into the opposition - taking special aim at the Congress - ahead of the general election due in less than three months, mocking them for having "lost the will to fight" and predicting "they (the opposition) will sit there for more time to come".

The Congress, Mr Modi, said is "responsible for the state of the opposition today", launching a series of attacks at the ruling BJP's eternal rival. In a series of sharp jibes and jabs - met with cheers and thumping of desks by his party's MPs - the Prime Minister also took a dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, of whom he chuckled, "They are trying to launch one product again and again..."

Responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech last week, Mr Modi also exploded in anger when an opposition MP complained the President's speech did not mention minorities. "Women and farmers are not minorities? Till when will you keep dividing society?"

Exuding confidence, the Prime Minister began his speech with taunts aimed at an opposition that has, by and large, failed to beat his BJP in elections over the past decade. "... can say it is clear they will sit there (gesturing to the opposition benches) for more time to come," he chuckled.

"I can see many in the opposition have lost hope... strength to even fight elections. I've heard many want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. The President's address is, in a way, based on facts and truth... and is a big proof of reality that is presented in front of people," the Prime Minister said.

"Look at the Congress' situation. (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge had to move the House and (former leader) Ghulam Nabi Azad had to leave the party," he continued.