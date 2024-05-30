PM Modi Shatters Own 2019 Record As Campaign For Lok Sabha Polls Ends Today

PM Modi held 96 rallies and roadshows in May alone (File)

The unprecedented heatwave sweeping through the country could not deter 73-year-old Narendra Modi from campaigning for his BJP for the ongoing seven-phased election.

The PM made a new record in the 75-day campaign period for the elections, which began when the Election Commission announced the poll schedule on March 16.

During this period, PM Modi held 206 rallies, roadshows, and events in the scorching heat - up from 142 in 2019 - and gave as many as 80 interviews.

The PM focused mostly on UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Bengal, where he held 31, 20, 19, and 18 events respectively.

These states together make up nearly 40% of the Lok Sabha, sending 210 of the 543 MPs.

The mercury was on the rise in March and hit unprecedented levels this month when the PM held 96 rallies, events, and road shows across the country.

The Prime Minister shattered his own record this time, with 64 more events than 2019.