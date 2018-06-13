Prime Minister's Fitness Video, And A Challenge For HD Kumaraswamy

The choice of Mr Kumaraswamy, who recently stymied the BJP’s attempts to form a government in fractured Karnataka by forming an alliance with the Congress, may generate some political buzz. The Janata Dal Secular-Congress tie-up has inspired opposition parties to attempt a joint fight to take on the BJP in the 2019 national elections.
In the video, PM Modi is seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.
I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:
Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.
India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.
The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
PM Modi also tweeted: “Here are my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit”.
PM Modi is a yoga enthusiast and in the run-up to the fourth International Yoga Day on June 21, he has also shared 3D animated videos showcasing various asanas. “Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDay,” the Prime Minister tweeted earlier this month, along with a 3-minute video explaining steps to perform the pranayama and detailing its benefits.
Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
The Prime Minister had earlier shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others.
Sharing a video on Nadi Shodhan Pranayam. Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3UJWZpDCBU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2018
The fitness challenge was started by Union Minister Raghavendra Rathore.