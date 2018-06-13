Prime Minister's Fitness Video, And A Challenge For HD Kumaraswamy The choice of Mr Kumaraswamy, who recently stymied the BJPs attempts to form a government in fractured Karnataka by forming an alliance with the Congress, may generate some political buzz.

PM Modi was nominated by cricketer Virat Kohli to take the fitness challenge. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tagged by Virat Kohli in his #FitnessChallenge video, today tweeted a video of his morning exercises and passed on the challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Commonwealth medalist Manika Batra and 40-plus Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.



The choice of Mr Kumaraswamy, who recently stymied the BJP’s attempts to form a government in fractured Karnataka by forming an alliance with the Congress, may generate some political buzz. The Janata Dal Secular-Congress tie-up has inspired opposition parties to attempt a joint fight to take on the BJP in the 2019 national elections.



In the video, PM Modi is seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

PM Modi also tweeted: “Here are my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit”.



PM Modi is a yoga enthusiast and in the run-up to the fourth International Yoga Day on June 21, he has also shared 3D animated videos showcasing various asanas. “Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDay,” the Prime Minister tweeted earlier this month, along with a 3-minute video explaining steps to perform the pranayama and detailing its benefits. Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

The Prime Minister had earlier shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others.

Sharing a video on Nadi Shodhan Pranayam. Have a look and make it a part of your lives. Practising it daily will bring calm and positivity in your life. #4thYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3UJWZpDCBU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2018

The fitness challenge was started by Union Minister Raghavendra Rathore.



The Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms. In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day when PM Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and recorded the largest yoga class with 35,985 people.







