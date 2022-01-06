PM Modi's Security Breach Live Updates: Punjab Forms Probe Panel On Breach

PM Modi's Security Breach: A report has been demanded from intelligence agencies over the security lapse.

A high-level team to probe security lapses into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit has been set by the Punjab government today. The committee will submit a report in three days.

A "serious security lapse" happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Ferozepur yesterday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes, the Home Ministry said in a statement yesterday, seeking a report from the Punjab government.

PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that PM Modi would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. PM Modi proceeded to travel by road after necessary security arrangements were made.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy reached the flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors owing to which he was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the Home Ministry's statement said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's Security Breach:

Jan 06, 2022 12:05 (IST) PM Modi Security Breach Controversy "Unfortunate": Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda

Terming the controversy over the security of the Prime Minister as "unfortunate", former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said that at no point there should be any complacency when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India.

"It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past," Mr Gowda said in a tweet.





