"Who Else Will Know The Fragrance Of Tea Better Than A Chaiwala": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on his two-day visit to Assam, praised the tea gardens of the state, highlighting that "chaiwala" (tea vendor), can better smell the fragrance of tea and tea gardens across the state.

"Today in Assam there is a great atmosphere, filled with light. The preparations of every artist for this are shown everywhere. In this preparations, the smell of tea gardens and their sweet smell is also being felt. People know all too well, the fragrance of chai, who else will know it better than a chaiwala (tea vendor)," the PM said.

"These grand events are associated with the pride of Assam and represent the rich diversity of India. More than 60 ambassadors from various countries are here to experience Assam," he added.

The Prime Minister was also met with loud applause from the people at the traditional mega event when he spoke in the state's regional language.

Praising the Kaziranga National Park, he said he is India's first PM who has stopped at Kaziranga and highlight its biodiversity to the world. Additionally, he also highlighted the union government's move to give Assamese the status of a classical language.

"I am the first Prime Minister to stop at Kaziranga in Assam and tell the world about its biodiversity. We have also given classical language status to Assamese a few months ago. The people of Assam were waiting for this honour for their language for decades," he said during his speech.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the event, welcoming the PM on his first visit to the state.

"It is a matter of great fortune for us that after taking responsibility as the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Assam. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend the heartiest welcome to the PM," Mr Sarma said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also lauded the 'mesmerising' mega event.

"Just witnessed the mesmerizing Jhumoir Binandini at Sarusajai Sports Complex, Assam. PM @narendramodi presence added to the magic. The vibrant energy of the performers made for an unforgettable evening," read Mr Saha's post.

Showcasing their vibrant tea garden community to the world, around 61 dignitaries including PM Modi, along with Heads of Missions, dignitaries, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also witnessed the mega Jhumoir event in Guwahati. The mega Jhumoir event is part of a larger celebration, which includes the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

The event featured over 8,000 Jhumoir artists from across Assam, performing at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium. The state government will also provide financial support to the artists and tea gardens to promote the dance form.

Just after landing at Guwahati's airport, the PM was welcomed by the Assam CM, and they went to Kaziranga national park along with others. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) facilitated this visit of the Heads of Missions.

Jhumoir is an integral part of Assam's tea garden workers and Adivasi community, and its origins date back to the early 19th century when tea plantations were established in the region.

The dance form was a way for workers to express joy and camaraderie after a long day of laborious work in the tea gardens. Today, Jhumoir is synonymous with the identity of Assam's vibrant tea community.

The Assam government is celebrating the state's tea industry, which has turned 200 years old. The industry provides livelihoods to millions and is renowned globally for its richly coloured and aromatic tea.

